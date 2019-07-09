Canfield doctor arrested in Fla. on sex charges
YOUNGSTOWN — A Canfield doctor was arrested Friday at a Broward County, Fla., airport on a warrant for rape.
Jail records do not indicate if the charge against Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, 51, is a charge from Florida or Ohio. He is currently being held on no bond.
Dr. Aiad-Toss also worked for St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on a contract basis, a hospital spokesman told The Vindicator's broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV. He is no longer on the schedule there, the spokesman told the television station.
