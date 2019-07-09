Campbell mayor turns Facebook page over to new moderators

CAMPBELL

A decision by a federal appeals court that it is a constitutional violation for President Donald Trump to block American citizens on Twitter may have implications for area politicians.

For example, some residents of the city of Campbell — including Fourth Ward Councilwoman Juanita Rich, who is running for mayor — have complained that Mayor Nick Phillips violated free speech rights by blocking them from a Campbell Facebook page he formerly operated.

Phillips has previously stated that he did not see blocking users — whom he said were routinely abusive and combative — as a violation of the First Amendment since the page was a private page.

Phillips has since turned over control of the page to a new group of moderators not associated with the city, and no longer has the ability to ban or accept members to the forum.

