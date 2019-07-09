BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Andrew and Samantha Brown, Canfield, girl, July 6.
Jaquwala Jones, Youngstown, boy, July 6.
David and Amanda Black, Hubbard, girl, July 6.
Kaishia Coney, Youngstown, girl, July 7.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Michael and Samantha Dominic, Mineral Ridge, boy, July 2.
Tonya Tutoki and John Holbrook Jr., Niles, boy, July 5.
Laura Burcham and John Harmocy, Brookfield, girl, July 6.
Alley Hafner and Darien Bryant, Warren, girl, July 6.
Paul and Taryn Jajcinovic, Warren, boy, July 6.
Justin and Stacey Lasher, Youngstown, boy, July 7.
Marvin and Lorene Miller, Middlefield, boy, July 7.
