BIRTHS


July 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Andrew and Samantha Brown, Canfield, girl, July 6.

Jaquwala Jones, Youngstown, boy, July 6.

David and Amanda Black, Hubbard, girl, July 6.

Kaishia Coney, Youngstown, girl, July 7.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Michael and Samantha Dominic, Mineral Ridge, boy, July 2.

Tonya Tutoki and John Holbrook Jr., Niles, boy, July 5.

Laura Burcham and John Harmocy, Brookfield, girl, July 6.

Alley Hafner and Darien Bryant, Warren, girl, July 6.

Paul and Taryn Jajcinovic, Warren, boy, July 6.

Justin and Stacey Lasher, Youngstown, boy, July 7.

Marvin and Lorene Miller, Middlefield, boy, July 7.

