Bird seed sale announced


July 9, 2019 at 11:09a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Soil & Water Conservation District, 850 Industrial Road, is having its last bird seed sale until its construction is complete. From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 25-pound bags of mixed seeds will be available for $10, and 10-pound bags of thistle seed will be available for $9.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000