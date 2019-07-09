Bird seed sale announced
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Soil & Water Conservation District, 850 Industrial Road, is having its last bird seed sale until its construction is complete. From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 25-pound bags of mixed seeds will be available for $10, and 10-pound bags of thistle seed will be available for $9.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 1, 2016 midnight
Bird-seed sale
- October 8, 2011 4:52 a.m.
MSWCD selling local bird seed, feeders, houses, bat condos, owl nestboxes
- August 30, 2015 12:06 a.m.
MSWCD has bird seed, fish sales
- October 22, 2017 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Bird seed for sale
- October 8, 2011 midnight
Candlelight vigil for crash victim
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.