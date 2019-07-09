Agenda Wednesday

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District council members, regular, 7 p.m., Hubbard administration building, 220 W. Liberty St.

Mahoning County commissioners, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Lowellville City Hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, special meeting regarding levies and employment, 6:30 p.m., 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles City Records Commission, regular meeting, 3 p.m., conference room A, 34 W. State St.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, NAMI Mahoning County steering committee meeting, 11 a.m., conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, No. 201, Warren.

Warren City Council, legislative and finance joint meeting at 4 p.m., caucus at 5:15 p.m., regular council meeting, 6 p.m., council caucus room, 141 South St. SE.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., fire station 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

