ONE Health Ohio expansion continues
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
ONE Health Ohio continues to grow with the recent opening of its Northside Dental Center in the former Northside Regional Medical Center, 500 Gypsy Lane.
Located on the third floor of Medical Building A, the dental center provides basic dental services to adults and children, including fillings, extractions, cleaning, digital X-rays and examinations.
“I am very proud that ONE Health Ohio brought dental services to the North Side of Youngstown,” said Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, ONE Health Ohio chief executive officer.
“It will join our growing integrated health care organization aimed at providing quality medical and dental care to our fellow citizens of the Mahoning Valley,” said Dr. Dwinnells, a pediatrician.
ONE Health Ohio is a federally qualified health center that has provided primary medical and dental care to area communities for more than 33 years, he said.
Medicaid, Medicare and most commercial insurance plans are accepted. A sliding-fee scale is offered to assist uninsured and underinsured patients who qualify, said Dr. Christopher McCord, dental director of ONE Health Ohio.
The dental facility employs three dentists, a dental hygienist, two to three dental assistants and a front desk staff member. Plans include hiring an oral surgeon, officials said.
The dental center accepts patient appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 330-469-2049.
ONE Health Ohio is also a recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home that provides medical, dental and behavioral health services in health centers in Youngstown, Warren, Newton Falls, Cortland and Alliance and two medically assisted treatment centers in Youngstown and Warren.
