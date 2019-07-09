One down: Eric Swalwell expected to end presidential bid
CNN is reporting California Rep. Eric Swalwell is expected to announce later today he's dropping out of the 2020 race for president, according to a source familiar with his plans.
Swalwell is expected to make the announcement at a 4 p.m. ET news conference at his campaign headquarters in California, concluding a short-lived bid for the Democratic nomination that failed to gain any traction.
A spokesman for Swalwell's campaign declined to comment.
Swalwell's expected exit from the 2020 race will make him the first candidate to drop out since the campaign began in earnest.
Swalwell announced his long-shot presidential bid in April, pledging to mount a campaign that focused on the need for generational change in the Democratic Party and his commitment to confronting gun violence in the United States.
