Man held on $5M bail in mobile home fire that killed 4

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $5 million for a man arrested in connection with a Washington mobile home fire where the bodies of four people believed to be his wife and three children were found.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington appeared today in a Clallam County court in Port Angeles.

"The case that we're talking about here is horrific, egregious and the remains of potentially three children and one adult were found in the charred remains of the residence," Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin said Monday in her request for $5 million bail.

Defense attorney Harry Gasnick reserved argument on Wetherington's behalf, saying he needed time to speak with his client, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

Prosecutors said they will consider filing formal charges Wednesday.

The blaze started at the residential Welcome Inn RV Park in Port Angeles, a coastal gateway to Olympic National Park, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Wetherington was seen running away just as the fire erupted. They found Wetherington at a campsite in the woods and arrested him.

The bodies found in a bedroom have been removed for autopsies and identification, police said. Valerie Kambeitz and her children ages 9, 6 and 5, lived in the home and haven't been seen since the blaze.