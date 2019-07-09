Lights for Liberty event set for Friday
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Unitarian Church is planning a vigil for ending detention camps along the border, 5 p.m. Friday at the church, 1105 Elm St. “Lights for Liberty - A vigil to end human detention camps,” is sponsored by Jacob Labends, HolaOhio and Sojourn to the Past.
Organizers said the event coincides with other groups across the country having such vigils.
