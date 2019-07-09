Girard moves ahead with Tobacco 21 law

GIRARD

The city moved to second reading an ordinance to increase the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco or vaping products from 18 to 21 within city limits.

Council plans to move the ordinance, which is known as a Tobacco 21 law, through all three readings rather than suspending and passing it to give the public a chance to voice opinions at the regular council meetings.

If the city implements the legislation, it will be the first in Trumbull County.

Frank Migliozzi, Trumbull County health commissioner, explained that by approving legislation drafted by the city, Girard could have provisions that are different from the Tobacco 21 proposal in the state’s pending budget bill.

For example, a version of the state’s budget bill would allow current teens over the age of 18 to be “grandfathered” to continue buying tobacco and vape products, which would not be the case for Girard.