Driver ID'ed in Mill Creek Park fatal
YOUNGSTOWN — Jim Willock, chief of Mill Creek MetroParks police, said alcohol and speed are both suspected in a fatal accident about 3 p.m. Friday on West Glacier Drive in the park.
Willock identified the driver of the car as Quatrillion Johnson, 61, of Youngstown. He was traveling north on West Glacier Drive when his car flipped over on its roof, killing him.
Willock said the crash is still under investigation. Because the accident is a fatal, the city police department’s Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.
