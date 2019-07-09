Detroit event tickets initially more for whites than blacks


July 8, 2019 at 5:30p.m.

DETROIT (AP) — A group has been told by a global ticketing and event platform that it could not charge whites more than blacks to attend a Detroit event advertised on the firm's website.

AfroFuture FEST organizers initially promoted on Eventbrite that early bird POC – people of color – tickets for the Aug. 3 event were $10. NONPOC tickets were $20. NONPOC is referred to as "white people."

Eventbrite says once it became aware of the ticket price difference it requested the event's "creator" alter "ticket prices accordingly." Today, only $20 general admission tickets were listed.

AfroFuture FEST organizers wrote on the Eventbrite page that its ticket structure ensures that people of color in Detroit have equal opportunity to enjoy events "in their own community." The Associated Press left an email seeking comment from organizers.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900