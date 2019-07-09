Detroit event tickets initially more for whites than blacks
DETROIT (AP) — A group has been told by a global ticketing and event platform that it could not charge whites more than blacks to attend a Detroit event advertised on the firm's website.
AfroFuture FEST organizers initially promoted on Eventbrite that early bird POC – people of color – tickets for the Aug. 3 event were $10. NONPOC tickets were $20. NONPOC is referred to as "white people."
Eventbrite says once it became aware of the ticket price difference it requested the event's "creator" alter "ticket prices accordingly." Today, only $20 general admission tickets were listed.
AfroFuture FEST organizers wrote on the Eventbrite page that its ticket structure ensures that people of color in Detroit have equal opportunity to enjoy events "in their own community." The Associated Press left an email seeking comment from organizers.
