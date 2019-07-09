Dem prez candidate Gillibrand comes to Valley on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will campaign at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Youngstown as part of two-day “Trump Broken Promises Tour.”

Gillibrand will have a round table with elected officials and activists to discuss outsourcing and layoffs experienced by the community at Cassese’s MVR, 410 N. Walnut St., according to a news release.

“The ‘Trump Broken Promises Tour,’ will shine a bright light on the president’s abject failure to keep his word to the American people on kitchen table issues that impact their lives each day,” she said in a prepared statement.

“We’ll head to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan to highlight Trump’s empty promises on issues like drug prices, jobs and gun violence prevention with policy solutions that will actually deliver for working people. To beat President Trump, you have to have the courage and toughness to go toe-to-toe with him and call out his lies on the issues. That’s what this tour is about.”