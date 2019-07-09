Columbus cops: SUV goes into pond; man dies, 3 kids hurt
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a man has died and three children have been injured after an SUV crashed into a pond in Ohio’s capital city.
Columbus police say all four were passengers in the SUV that plunged into a pond at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Police say divers pulled 55-year-old Dereje Kume and an 11-year-old boy from the submerged vehicle. Kume died at a hospital Sunday. The 11-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
A 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized in stable condition.
Police say the driver managed to escape from the SUV. They say she didn’t appear to have any visible injuries.
Investigators say they believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to park and drove into the pond.
