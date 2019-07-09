Boardman residents demand action to solve flooding


July 8, 2019 at 8:57p.m.

BOARDMAN

More than 50 are in attendance at tonight’s Boardman Township trustees meeting.

Residents are airing their concerns about flooding problems in the township.

“I want action,” demanded resident Judy Peyko.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900