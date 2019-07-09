Austintown school board has special meeting Tuesday


July 8, 2019 at 1:15p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The school board will have a special meeting regarding employment of personnel at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 230 Idaho Road.

