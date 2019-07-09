2 taken to hospitals after Howland crash
HOWLAND — Two people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving several vehicles in the westbound lane of state Route 82 at Howland-Wilson Road this afternoon.
One westbound lane of state Route 82 is back open after the 1 p.m. crash, which initially closed both westbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
