ODOT announces Trumbull County traffic closures

Staff report

WARREN

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a number of closures for Trumbull County roads beginning this week.

Beginning Monday, state Route 88 west of the Pennsylvania state line in Vernon Township will be closed through Wednesday for a culvert replacement. The detour will be Pennsylvania Route 358 to Pennsylvania State Route 846 to Pennsylvania State Route 718 to Ohio Route 305.

Also beginning Monday, state Route 534 between River Street and Milton Boulevard in Newton Falls will be closed through late August for a bridge replacement.

The detour will be Interstate 76 to state Route 225 to state Route 5. The project will cost $1.3 million and is scheduled for completion by October.

On Wednesday, state Route 7 just north of state Route 8 in Hartford, Vernon and Kinsman townships will be closed for three days for bridge work. The detour is state Route 88 to Route 5.

Beginning July 15, East Market Street between North Road and State Route 82 in Warren and Howland will have various daily lane restrictions for roadway construction.

This $700,000 interchange project is scheduled for completion by late November.