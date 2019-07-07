173rd Trumbull fair set to open Tuesday

BAZETTA

The 173rd annual Trumbull County Fair officially will begin its six-day run Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Bazetta.

Set-up days take place today and Monday with harness racing in the grandstand at 1 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Monday.

Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, which includes most mechanical rides and grandstand shows. Special discounts will be available for children, seniors and military veterans on selected fair days.

Braceville road closing this week

BRACEVILLE

The Trumbull County engineer announced that McConnell East Road near Braceville Robinson Road will be closed for tree removal from 7 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The recommended detour is south on Braceville Robinson, west on Nelson Moser Road, and north on state Route 534.

Route 224 to close ELLSWORTH

Beginning on July 15, U.S. Route 224 will be closed between South Duck Creek Road and South Bailey Road until July 19 for a culvert replacement, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. The detour route for motorists is along state Route 45, to state Route 165 to state Route 534.

Park lots to close

WARREN

Trumbull MetroParks lots at Oakfield Trailhead along Hyde Oakfield Road Northwest in Bristolville, Sunside Trailhead along Center Street East in Warren and the Clarence Darrow MetroPark in Champion Township are set to close Monday and reopen Tuesday.

Lots at Foster MetroPark along Damascus Newton Falls Road in Newton Falls and Canoe City MetroPark along North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg are set to close Tuesday and reopen Wednesday.