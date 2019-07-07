Ohio Democrats oppose moving 2020 primary to St. Patrick’s Day
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Some Democratic lawmakers are objecting to a proposal to push back Ohio’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day, arguing it could disrupt or hinder voting.
Particularly concerned are House members from the Cleveland area, which has one of the country’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades.
Democrats have asked Ohio’s elections chief for more information about the change, including whether some polling places would be unavailable or inaccessible on the unofficial holiday.
The Ohio Republican Party says it’s seeking to move the 2020 primary from March 10 to March 17 in response to national GOP rules on awarding delegates.
The party worked to schedule the election after March 15, the cut-off under Republican National Committee rules for states that want their delegates to be awarded on a winner-take all basis.
The change was included in the Republican-controlled Senate’s state budget proposal.
Lawmakers are still working out differences between that and the version in the House, where Republicans are also in the majority.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 6, 2019 3:40 p.m.
Democrats oppose moving Ohio primary to St. Pat's Day
- May 26, 2015 11:25 a.m.
Senate panel passes bill to move date of Ohio’s 2016 primary
- May 28, 2015 midnight
Senate back plan to move Ohio primary a week
- March 13, 2008 midnight
Florida, Michigan work on solutions
- February 18, 2004 midnight
Edwards closes gap in presidential race
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.