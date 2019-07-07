MILESTONES

LEADERSHIP

Re-elected

Joseph Warino of Canfield has been re-elected as vice president of legislative and government affairs for the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers. Warino will help guide legislative, educational and service activities for the engineering profession in Ohio.

GRADUATIONS

These local students graduated with bachelor’s degrees unless otherwise stated:

Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio: Chad Holmes, Austintown, digital media design; Jordan Youngs, North Lima, nursing.

University of Houston: Robert Marsch, Austintown, dual master’s degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

