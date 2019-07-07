Flash flood watch in effect in Valley till 9:30 p.m.
Staff report
CLEVELAND
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flash flood watch for Mahoning and Columbiana counties until 9:30 p.m. today.
The advisory specifically targets urban and small-stream flooding in central Mahoning County.
Central Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio...
Local law enforcement agencies have reported continued flooding in the area due to heavy rain. Up to 2
inches of rain had fallen by 6 p.m.
The NWS said some locations that likely will experience flooding include Youngstown, Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Austintown, Struthers,
Poland and Greenford.
