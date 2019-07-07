Five discovered killed in apartment

ST. LOUIS

Police in St. Louis say five people have been discovered slain in an apartment building.

St. Louis County Police confirmed Saturday afternoon in a news conference posted to the department’s Twitter page that all five people killed were adults. Police would not give the names, ages or genders of the five people killed, nor disclose how they believed they had been killed. Police Chief Jon Belmar said only that investigators were certain they were victims of homicide.

Police say the group and a sixth person had been at the apartment Friday night. Police say the sixth person left sometime overnight and returned around noon Saturday to find the bodies.

Belmar said no arrests had been made and asked for information from the public, adding, “Somebody out there knows what happened.”

France’s Macron trying to save Iran deal by July 15

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is trying to find a way by July 15 to resume dialogue between Iran and Western partners.

Macron’s office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amid a standoff between Tehran and the U.S.

Macron expressed “strong concern about new weakening” of the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

He said they would “explore between now and July 15 conditions for resumed dialogue among all parties.” The statement didn’t elaborate.

Europe is struggling to save the 2015 accord after President Donald Trump abandoned it last year.

Iran has set a deadline for Sunday for Europe to offer new terms to the accord, and is threatening to accelerate uranium enrichment.

Experts warn of climate change’s impact on bay

CONOWINGO, Md.

When the Conowingo Dam opened to fanfare nearly a century ago, the massive wall of concrete and steel began its job of harnessing water power in northern Maryland. It also quietly provided a side benefit: trapping sediment and silt before it could flow miles downstream and pollute the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary.

The old hydroelectric dam spanning the lower Susquehanna River is still producing power, but its days of effectively trapping sediment in a 14-mile long reservoir behind its walls are over. Behind the 94-foot high barrier lies a massive inventory of coal-black muck – some 200 million tons of pollutants picked up over decades from farmlands, industrial zones and towns.

Financier arrested on sex charges

NEW YORK

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge- fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody, according to two officials.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case. Epstein is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Epstein’s arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.

The arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that Epstein entered into.

Associated Press