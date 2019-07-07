Dental clinic to open in former Northside Medical Center

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

ONE Health Ohio continues to grow with the recent opening of its Northside Dental Center in the former Northside Regional Medical Center, 500 Gypsy Lane.

Located on the third floor of Medical Building A, the dental center provides basic dental services to adults and children, including fillings, extractions, cleaning, digital X-rays and examinations.

“I am very proud that ONE Health Ohio brought dental services to the North Side of Youngstown,” said Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, ONE Health Ohio chief executive officer.

“It will join our growing integrated health care organization aimed at providing quality medical and dental care to our fellow citizens of the Mahoning Valley,” said Dr. Dwinnells, a pediatrician.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.