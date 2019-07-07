Car strikes Cleveland cop, then flees scene
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Authorities are searching for a vehicle they say struck and injured a Cleveland police officer and then fled the scene.
Cleveland police say the officer was working near an intersection in downtown Cleveland’s Warehouse District about 4 a.m. Saturday when he was hit.
Police spokesman Det. David Gallagher says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, was hospitalized with broken ribs.
Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the officer was a 2019 white Jeep Compass. Gallagher says the Jeep should have heavy front-end damage.
Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the vehicle’s driver.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 1, 2004 midnight
Cops seek help in finding motorist
- June 24, 2018 3:32 p.m.
Driver strikes, kills police officer in NE Ohio
- July 14, 2005 midnight
CRIME Police search for man after 2-county chase
- January 24, 2017 9:33 a.m.
Police: Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run of officer found
- May 17, 2008 midnight
Patrol officer credits Crime Stoppers
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.