Car strikes Cleveland cop, then flees scene

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Authorities are searching for a vehicle they say struck and injured a Cleveland police officer and then fled the scene.

Cleveland police say the officer was working near an intersection in downtown Cleveland’s Warehouse District about 4 a.m. Saturday when he was hit.

Police spokesman Det. David Gallagher says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, was hospitalized with broken ribs.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the officer was a 2019 white Jeep Compass. Gallagher says the Jeep should have heavy front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the vehicle’s driver.