Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 9 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Girard City Council, caucus,6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m.; council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.
Trumbull County Educational Service Center, special board meeting regarding personnel, 8 a.m., conference room A, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.
Weathersfield school board, 8 a.m., high-school meeting room, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 8, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 2, 2012 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- July 25, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- October 1, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- February 3, 2019 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.