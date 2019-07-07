Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 9 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Girard City Council, caucus,6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m.; council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, special board meeting regarding personnel, 8 a.m., conference room A, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.

Weathersfield school board, 8 a.m., high-school meeting room, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

