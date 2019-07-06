Woman’s body found in park
Associated Press
DELAWARE, Ohio
A woman’s body was found in a shallow grave in an Ohio park and authorities are investigating the discovery as a possible homicide.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in central Ohio says an officer with the state Department of Natural Resources discovered a shallow grave while on foot patrol Thursday at Alum Creek State Park.
The office on Friday identified the deceased woman as 28-year-old Brittany McDowell, of Columbus.
The sheriff’s office is calling her death a possible homicide because of injuries observed on her body.
The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Columbus police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting. The park remains open to the public.
