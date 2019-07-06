TV show will look at the closing of GM Lordstown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The causes and effects of the closing of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant will be the focus of Sunday’s episode of “The Weekly.”

The weekly docu-series television show – produced by The New York Times – airs at 10 p.m. on FX. Sunday’s episode, titled “End of the Line,” will also be available Monday on Hulu.

General Motors closed the Lordstown plant closed in March, throwing its 1,500 workers out of work.

More than 4,500 worked there less than two years ago.

A statement on nytimes.com described Sunday’s episode.

“With its focus on a future of self-driving cars and renewable fuels, General Motors is leaving some manufacturing plants, like the one in Lordstown, Ohio, in its rearview. Workers who spent a lifetime at the plant – and constructed their lives around GM as they built the company’s cars – are losing their jobs.

“But this round of layoffs is different from the decades-old shifts in the auto industry. Competition from Silicon Valley, pressure from Wall Street and fundamental changes in how we get around are forcing the company to transform itself. It may be easy to say it’s not fair, but the American economy may not have room for fairness anymore.”

On Sunday’s show, correspondent Sabrina Tavernise will report from Lordstown, where she talked to workers before their last shift.

She also sat down with Mary Barra, GM’s chief executive, who said she is trying to save the car company.