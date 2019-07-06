Severe thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Columbiana
Staff Report
The National Weather Service has issued a severe storm warning for western Mahoning County and southeastern Columbiana County until 5 p.m. today.
At 3:17 p.m. today, a severe thunderstorm was located near Calcutta in Columbiana County moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts have reached up to 60 mph.
The NWS offices in Pittsburgh and Cleveland warn of damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages.
The warning also includes southeastern Portage County and northeastern Stark County.
