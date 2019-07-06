Seeking federal aid

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County residents whose jobs were affected by severe storms and heavy flooding May 27-28 can apply for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Applicants must be unemployed as a direct result of the storms; must be U.S. citizens or qualified aliens; must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; must live in one of the 11 counties included in the recent federal disaster declaration (which includes Mahoning); and must establish that the lost work was their primary source of income.

Those whose workplaces were damaged or destroyed or who were injured during the storms are also eligible.Benefits will be available for up to 29 weeks, beginning the first full week after the storms.

Interested applicants may call 1-877-644-6562 toll-free.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, won a $48,563 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Career fair planned

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley is hosting a career fair specifically seeking direct-care staff for skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 4100 North River Road. Open interviews will be conducted. Flexible, eight- and 12-hour shifts, day and evening schedules will look to be filled during the two-day event.

Largest Ohio school district to add 31 unarmed officers

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s largest school district is adding 31 more unarmed security officers for the upcoming school year, meaning some elementary schools and administrative buildings will have dedicated officers for the first time.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus City Schools will spend $1.7 million to boost its safety staff to 84 officers.

The district’s safety and security director, Chris Ward, says expanding that staff means they can interact and build trust with more students and respond faster in emergencies.

It also means the district will have one security officer for every 595 students. Last year, that ratio was one per 943 students.

Blast causes partial collapse of mostly empty dormitory

reno, nev.

A mechanical failure caused an explosion Friday at the University of Nevada, Reno, injuring eight people and causing the partial collapse of a mostly empty dormitory building, authorities said.

Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of Argenta Hall. Windows were blown out and debris appeared to have fallen on the street below.

Two people were taken to a hospital and quickly released, and six others were treated for injuries at the scene, Reno fire operations chief Steve Leighton said.

Police and fire crews were searching the building but did not believe anyone else was inside. Officials had not determined the specific cause of the explosion.

Staff/wire reports