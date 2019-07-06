POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

GIRARD

June 30

Domestic violence: Joshua Guerrero of East Prospect Street, Girard, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Guerrero, 33, threw her against a bed and placed his hands firmly around her neck, leaving redness to the affected area.

Criminal damaging: A Squaw Creek Drive man noticed several scratches on his car, most on its passenger side.

Summons: Police answered a call pertaining to an intoxicated person trying to operate a vehicle in the 20 block of West Main Street, where they wrote a summons charging David R. King, 36, with disorderly conduct. King, of Santa Monica Drive, Youngstown, tried to stand but fell several times, a report indicated.

July 1

Harassment: A woman said her former boyfriend drove past her Emma Street residence five or six times in a harassing manner. He also sent and made more than 20 such text messages and calls, she further alleged.

Identity fraud: A Dravis Street man learned that someone without his knowledge submitted to the local post office a change-of-address form in the accuser’s name.

Trespassing: A Forsythe Avenue couple showed officers video surveillance footage that reportedly captured a man walking through and trespassing on their backyard.

Menacing: A worker for Expresso Market, 143 E. Liberty St., reported a woman yelled threats to her after a child had attempted to open a locked door and was told the business was closed.

July 2

Aggravated menacing: An Emma Street man alleged a woman brandished a handgun as he drove down the street.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a complaint about a customer not wanted at a South State Street gas station, where they arrested Christopher L. Dean, 34, no address listed. He was wanted on a Warren warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A North Avenue woman noticed 45 prescription pills missing from a bowl atop her refrigerator.

Drugs: Possible drug-related charges awaited a woman during a traffic stop near State and Liberty streets, where police reportedly found a plastic bag with three unknown white pills. Lab results were pending.

July 3

Assault/theft: A woman alleged a man struck her with a wooden stick as she walked in the 200 block of West Prospect Street. The man told police that after she had been at his residence, he noticed $800 was missing.

Breaking and entering: Officers responded to an alarm at Patrone Brothers Garden & Landscaping, 1752 N. State St., where they found a door had been forced open. Ten portable radios were missing from their charging stations.

Arrest: A 16-year-old Girard boy was charged with resisting arrest after authorities said he ran from them as they attempted to serve him with a warrant.

Violation of a protection order: An East Prospect Street man alleged his wife, who had filed a temporary protection order against the accuser, had their daughter call him to relay a message from the wife.

Misuse of a credit card: A North Highland Avenue woman discovered a credit card had been used without authorization to make two purchases that totaled about $241 at a California Nordstrom department store. A second card of hers was used to buy a $100 gift card, she also reported.

LIBERTY

June 30

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue led to the arrest of Ryan T. Stevens of Lakewood Circle, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant. Stevens, 24, also was charged with having a bag of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Domestic violence: Brian L. Korpela, 49, of Boyles Avenue, New Castle, Pa., faced a charge after a township woman alleged an intoxicated Korpela threw a glass bottle at her but missed during an argument that apparently resulted when she accidentally left his cat outdoors.

Theft/threats: A man reportedly stole a set of headphones from Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, then threatened to shoot an employee when confronted.

July 1

Criminal damaging: The director of Youngstown Treatment Services, 3622 Belmont Ave., told police a patient upset about a policy violation kicked open an electronic security door, damaging a door jamb and a mechanism that allows it to operate.

July 3

Arrest: Gustavo A. Maisonet, 53, was taken into custody after police had pulled over a vehicle near Fifth Avenue. Maisonet, of South Garland Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant charging him with various traffic offenses.

Possible overdose: Authorities received a report regarding a man in Walmart who was possibly under the influence of drugs before reportedly finding him lying in the middle of an aisle sweating heavily and gasping for air. The victim was given a dose of naloxone, then taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report said.

July 4

Domestic violence: A charge was pending against a Liberty man after a woman called 911 alleging he had chased the accuser from her home with a handgun during a dispute.

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Michelle R. Rudolphi, 59, of Donald Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

HUBBARD

June 30

Aggravated menacing: Police filed an aggravated-menacing charge against Frederick H. Wood Jr., 55, of Rebecca Avenue, Hubbard, after a cashier with a West Liberty Street gas station alleged that while assisting another customer, an enraged man stormed in and threatened to shoot her unless she activated the pump he was about to use. The confrontation was caught on surveillance footage, a report showed.

Arrest: After receiving information about a reckless driver and conducting a traffic stop near South Main Street, officers charged Angela C. Vakasy, 48, of Gladstone Street, Campbell, with operating a vehicle impaired. Vakasy refused to provide a urine sample, a report stated.

Theft: A Mock Street man noticed a $1,600 ballistics vest had been removed from his vehicle.

July 2

Recovered property: Someone’s cellphone and a set of car keys were found at the police station on School Street.