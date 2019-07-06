At least five Warren drug arrests in two-day span

Staff Report

WARREN

Police arrested at least five people on charges of drug possession in a two-day span this week, according to police reports.

On Wednesday, one man whom police failed to identify in the police report was charged with heroin possession. The police report stated the officers had seen the suspect at a gas station on North Park Avenue, followed his car when he left and conducted a traffic stop.

Police discovered the man had two bags of suspected marijuana and a bag of suspected heroin. The heroin was stuffed in his boxer shorts, the report said.

That same day, officers charged Shaquil Brown of Cleveland with possession of cocaine and illegal possession of a weapon.

Officers saw Brown pull his car into a handicapped space without a handicap placard, ran his license information and approached him when they determined he wasn’t the registered owner.

Police searched Brown and found the suspected cocaine, and saw a gun sticking out of his pocket. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

On Thursday, Martrice Norman of Warren was charged with possession of drugs after police recognized her at a gas station on Youngstown Road as someone who had hit a person’s vehicle after that person didn’t give her money as she requested. Police found a white powdery substance in her car.

Also on Thursday, police charged Maria Stevens of Warren with possession of drugs after discovering Vicodin in her car for which she had no prescription, and police also arrested Deion Patterson of Warren after discovering he had suspected marijuana in his car, according to police reports. He faces a drug-possession charge.