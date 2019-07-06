The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project (HHPP), a nonprofit that helps heartworm positive dogs, will host an open house and microchip clinic at 384 Collar Price Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKFIELD
HHPP board members will be available at the open house to discuss the nonprofit’s mission of promoting animal welfare through education and by providing foster care for dogs that are heartworm positive or with other medical needs.
From noon to 2 p.m., representatives from Countryside Veterinary in Kinsman will offer microchips for dogs at a cost of $20 per dog.
The public can also visit the nonprofit’s foster and adoptable dogs at this open house.
DogSmartz Unleashed, Cobblestone Corners, Friends of Fido will also be at the open house to provide information on dog care and the services each organization provides.
The Trumbull County Dog Warden will sell 2019 dog licenses for $9 each.
