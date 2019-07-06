New earthquake jolts California


July 6, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 jolted Southern California on Friday night, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday [11:19 p.m. EDT] and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$294900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000