Man killed in accident in Mill Creek Park
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The investigation continues into what caused a man to lose control of his car in Mill Creek Park. The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was dead at the scene, a Mill Creek MetroParks Police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the man was traveling north on West Glacier Drive just before 3 p.m. when the car flipped over. A park policeman who he said was “seconds” behind him and saw the car flipped over and stopped to investigate, the spokesman said.
The officer checked on the man and discovered he was dead, the spokesman said.
City police and fire units were also on the scene to assist.
Because the accident caused a fatality, the city police department’s Accident Investigation Unit will handle the investigation. It is not yet known how fast the man was going or what caused the car to flip.
Park police diverted joggers, walkers and drivers from the accident scene as investigators marked evidence and took measurements.
The car was flipped on the side of the road where it curves just past the Lake Glacier Boathouse.
This is the first fatal accident in the park since October 2015, when a man died in a one-vehicle accident at the James L. Wick Recreational Area off McCollum Road.
