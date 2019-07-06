Mass schedule change

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have a revised Mass schedule, beginning today. The new times are Saturdays at 4 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m. For information, call the parish office at 330-747-6080.

Mass schedule change

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick’s Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., has instituted a new Mass schedule. On Sundays, the morning Mass will now be at 10:30 a.m., while the evening Mass will remain at 5:30 p.m. On Mondays, Mass and novena will now take place at 8:30 a.m. On Wednesdays, the word and sacrament service will also now take place at 8:30 a.m. For information, call the parish office at 330-743-1109.

Church in the park

YOUNGSTOWN

New Life Christian Fellowship will have a nondenominational worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday and Aug. 11 in Church Hill Park on Belmont Avenue. There will be a picnic after worship. The event is free.

Guest speakers

COLUMBIANA

Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, will host Mark and Trish Edwards, former missionaries to Kosovo, who will speak during the Sunday school period at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For information, contact the church office at midwaymenno@gmail.com or 330-482-3135.

Camp meeting

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pa.

The Peniel Holiness Association Camp Meeting, 21750 state Route 18, will begin with a concert at 7:30 p.m. July 18 and continue until July 28. There will be services each day at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and a concert series at 7 p.m. July 21-23.

Each concert will be followed by a preaching service at 7:30 p.m. The evangelists are Rev. John Juneman, Dr. Chris Lohrstofer and the Mark Forester family. Jason and Lora Campbell will teach the children each day at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Teens are invited to stay at camp. The fee is $100 if pre-registered before Friday; $125 if not. Rooms, tent and trailer spaces are available. Meals will be available in the dining hall.

The snack bar and book room will be open when services are not in session. This camp is interdenominational and open to all. For information, call 1-814-774-8426 or visit www.penielholinesscamp.com.

Summer day camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host two summer day camps for children. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps.

GROW Camp, for children entering grades kindergarten through fifth, is available for a Thursday or Friday session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 8 or 9. This is a once-a-week gardening and outdoor activity camp which includes planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities.

REACH Camp, for youth entering sixth through ninth grade, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 7. There will be service opportunities, playing games, swimming and various forms of art available.

For information or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Study group

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will offer a new study group “OM-Ongoing Metaphysics” at 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. The group’s facilitator is Roger Dale Juntunen. The class is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122 or email info@unitycentre.com.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature.

Special music will be provided by the Golden Street Singers on Aug. 11 and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

Vacation Bible School

BOARDMAN: Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will have VBS from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, for children from preschool through entering grade 5. The theme this year is “Journey With Jesus.” No registration required.

POLAND: Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, will have VBS from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, for children from preschool through sixth grade. The theme this year is “SonWest Roundup.” To register, visit www.polandpresbyterian.org.

YOUNGSTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will have VBS from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday, for children ages 3 to 12. The theme this year is “Camp Out-Getting S’More of Jesus.” There will be a lunch on Friday for everyone, including parents. VBS is free. To attend, register by Monday by visiting www.redeemer-austintown.org or calling the church at 330-799-7823.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have VBS from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-19, for children 5 through 10. The theme this year is “Roar.” The registration deadline has passed. For information, call Sister Elisa at 330-747-6080.

HUBBARD: Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will have VBS from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15-19 for children in grades kindergarten through six. To register, call 330-534-0084 or visit vbspro.events/p/chestnutridgecog2019. T-shirts will be $5 each while supplies last.

Seminarian ordained

YOUNGSTOWN

Rev. Simon Mino was ordained June 15 and assigned to the Diocese of Youngstown. After a visit with family and friends in Slovakia, Father Mino will serve as parochial vicar to St. Christine Parish in Youngstown.

Kids Kupboard

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will have a re-sale event featuring children’s items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 in the gymnasium. The parish Relay for Life team will host. Table rental is available to sell gently used kids’ items. You set up your space and keep all profits.

Lunch items and baked goods will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. For information or registration, call 330-372-2215.

Helping Hands Closet

CANFIELD

Helping Hands Closet at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, has nearly new clothes for the entire family. July specials include all inventory at 50 percent off. There is a large infant-through-teen department. Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday.

100th anniversary

CAMPBELL

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Mass at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. A reception and dinner will follow at the Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave. Tickets for the reception will be $35 per person. For information or reservations, call Mariann at 330-755-1979 or 330-720-8839.

100th anniversary

CAMPBELL

St. Joseph the Provider Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 633 Porter Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Mass at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Bishop George Murry will preside. Dinner by reservation only will immediately follow the Mass.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Wednesday at 5 p.m.