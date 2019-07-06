LOTTERies


July 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

LOTTERies

FRIDAY’s numbers

multistate

Mega Millions

6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball12

Megaplier2

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $95 million.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $165 million.

OHIO

evening drawings

Pick 37-5-0

Pick 41-8-9-7

Pick 5 2-5-5-6-0

Rolling Cash 512-23-24-27-37

Day drawings

Pick 30-7-4

Pick 44-2-3-9

Pick 5 9-3-2-8-4

Check Keno numbers at ohiolottery.com.

PENNSYLVANIA

evening drawings

Pick 21-7

Pick 30-5-1

Pick 44-6-2-4

Pick 5 3-9-6-3-8

Cash 53-12-16-31-33

Day drawings

Pick 25-9

Pick 38-7-1

Pick 41-8-3-3

Pick 5 7-7-0-1-4

Treasure Hunt8-9-14-21-24

