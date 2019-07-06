LOTTERies
LOTTERies
FRIDAY’s numbers
multistate
Mega Millions
6-38-47-57-63
Mega Ball12
Megaplier2
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $95 million.
Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $165 million.
OHIO
evening drawings
Pick 37-5-0
Pick 41-8-9-7
Pick 5 2-5-5-6-0
Rolling Cash 512-23-24-27-37
Day drawings
Pick 30-7-4
Pick 44-2-3-9
Pick 5 9-3-2-8-4
Check Keno numbers at ohiolottery.com.
PENNSYLVANIA
evening drawings
Pick 21-7
Pick 30-5-1
Pick 44-6-2-4
Pick 5 3-9-6-3-8
Cash 53-12-16-31-33
Day drawings
Pick 25-9
Pick 38-7-1
Pick 41-8-3-3
Pick 5 7-7-0-1-4
Treasure Hunt8-9-14-21-24
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.