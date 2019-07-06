YPD arrests 2, finds $11K, in North Side home

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Perhaps police used the electronic money counter they found Wednesday in a North Side home while serving a search warrant to count the more-than $11,100 they found.

Officers found the counter and money, along with a slew of drugs and a loaded 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun while serving a search warrant about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at a home at 35 Hanley Ave.

Arraigned Friday in municipal court on drug and gun charges in connection with the raid was Marlin Black, 26, who listed the home as his address on an arrest report. Judge Renee DiSalvo set his bond at $20,500.

Also arrested was Pierre Kennedy, 31, Seneca Street. He was arraigned on a charge of possession of drugs and obstructing official business. His bond was set at $6,500.

Reports said when police pulled up to the home, Kennedy, who was driving an SUV, pulled out of the drive. Police tried to pull him over but instead he drove away, and as he was driving, he threw a bag out the window that police later found had suspected crack cocaine in it.

Kennedy eventually stopped at a Saranac Avenue home and was taken into custody, reports said.

Inside the house, police found the money, along with a money counter and a security system that had nine cameras, reports said.

Besides the Glock, police also found 43 rounds of .357-caliber ammunition; a digital scale and heroin press; nine large bags of suspected marijuana; six smaller bags of suspected marijuana; six bags of suspected heroin; 34 pills; and six bottles of cough syrup.

Black was arrested by police June 2 after he was pulled over for loud music at South and Lee avenues on the South Side, and police found five bags of suspected marijuana inside his car.

Reports said the suspected marijuana was packaged like it had been mailed, and it had an address from California. That case is pending.