Democrats oppose moving Ohio primary to St. Pat's Day
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Some Democratic lawmakers are objecting to a proposal to push back Ohio’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day, arguing it could disrupt or hinder voting.
Particularly concerned are House members from the Cleveland area, which has one of the country’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades. Democrats have asked Ohio’s elections chief for more information about the change, including whether some polling places would be unavailable or inaccessible on the unofficial holiday.
The Ohio Republican Party says it’s seeking to move the 2020 primary from March 10 to March 17 in response to national GOP rules on awarding delegates.
The change was included in the Republican-controlled Senate’s state budget proposal. Lawmakers are still working out differences between that and the version in the House, where Republicans are also in the majority.
