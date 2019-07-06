Crash closes portion of I-76 in Mahoning County


July 6, 2019 at 5:06p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A portion of Interstate 76 from state Route 534 to state Route 14 in Mahoning and Portage counties has been shut down by the Ohio State Highway Patrol because of a traffic crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation urges motorists to avoid that area.

