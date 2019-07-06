Crash closes portion of I-76 in Mahoning County
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A portion of Interstate 76 from state Route 534 to state Route 14 in Mahoning and Portage counties has been shut down by the Ohio State Highway Patrol because of a traffic crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation urges motorists to avoid that area.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 4, 2013 9 a.m.
Crash shuts down I-76 west of state Route 534
- April 4, 2013 9:12 a.m.
Fatal crash shuts down I-76 west of state Route 534
- November 24, 2010 10:30 a.m.
I-76 westbound closed by crash
- July 14, 2002 midnight
ROAD WORK Area projects
- July 21, 2002 midnight
ROAD WORK Area projects
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.