Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Leigh Gacse and Ja-Shawn Ray, no hometown listed, girl, June 21.
Vince and Amy Caicco, Warren, girl, July 3.
James and Shaina Hall, Youngstown, boy, July 3.
Troy and Kaitlin Brown, Hanoverton, boy, July 3.
Desiree Baldine and Andrew Sarna, Campbell, boy, July 3.
Karley Learn, Youngstown, boy, July 3.
Kara Taylor and Alex Polit, Youngstown, girl, July 4.
UPMC HORIZON HOSPITAL, FARRELL, Pa.
Anthony P. and Cory A. Fidram, Hubbard, boy, June 14.
