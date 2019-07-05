TV show will look at the closing of GM Lordstown

LORDSTOWN — The closing of General Motors’ assembly plant in Lordstown will be the topic of “The Weekly,” the new newsmagazine television show made by The New York Times.

The episode, titled “The End of the Line,” will air at 10 p.m. Sunday on FX, and on Hulu on Monday. The plant closed in March, throwing its 1,500 workers out of work.

A statement on nytimes.com described Sunday’s episode.

“With its focus on a future of self-driving cars and renewable fuels, General Motors is leaving some manufacturing plants, like the one in Lordstown, Ohio, in its rearview. Workers who spent a lifetime at the plant — and constructed their lives around GM as they built the company’s cars — are losing their jobs.

“But this round of layoffs is different from the decades-old shifts in the auto industry. Competition from Silicon Valley, pressure from Wall Street and fundamental changes in how we get around are forcing the company to transform itself. It may be easy to say it’s not fair, but the American economy may not have room for fairness anymore.”

On Sunday’s show, correspondent Sabrina Tavernise reports from Lordstown, where she talked to workers before their last shift.

She also sat down with Mary Barra, GM’s chief executive, show said she is trying to save the car company.