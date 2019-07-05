Truck collides with pole on city's South Side


July 5, 2019 at 2:19p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are on the scene of a truck that collided with a utility pole on Cohasset Drive.

The driver of the truck ran away, police said

