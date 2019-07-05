Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients should bring containers and proper identification.
Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
