BREAKING: Explosion causes partial collapse of dorm at University of Nev.

Southside Summer Experience event is Saturday afternoon


July 5, 2019 at 7:08p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Southside Summer Experience is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday near 356 E. Philadelphia Ave., weather permitting. There will be music, free food and a bounce house for children.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900