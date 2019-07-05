Southside Summer Experience event is Saturday afternoon
YOUNGSTOWN — The Southside Summer Experience is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday near 356 E. Philadelphia Ave., weather permitting. There will be music, free food and a bounce house for children.
