Police on scene of fatal accident at Mill Creek Park
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are on the scene of a fatal accident in Mill Creek Park.
A man died in the accident on West Glacier Drive, The Vindicator has learned.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2009 5:50 p.m.
Man dies, two injured in Lawrence County traffic accident
- April 26, 2010 3:31 p.m.
Mahoning coroner opted not to go to scene of triple fatal auto accident
- July 7, 2009 7:30 p.m.
Charges expected next week in hit-skip fatal in Youngstown
- October 12, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Local police, clergy discuss response if police shooting happens here
- March 7, 2012 10:48 a.m.
Pa. state trooper fatally shoots motorist on Pa. Turnpike
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.