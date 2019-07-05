Poland Twp. road paving begins Monday

Staff report

POLAND

The township plans to kick off its road repaving project Monday after voters approved a $4.5 million bond issue in November.

The project, which will pave about 39 of the township’s 55 miles of road, is projected to last 10 weeks and wrap up Sept. 12

Per the paving schedule, the project will start with roads north of state Route 616 and move down toward Western Reserve Road.

Streets that will be paved next week, weather permitting, include: Bedford Road, Manor Avenue, 10th Street, Shetland Lane, 8th Street, Knollwood Avenue, Country Lane and Renwick Drive.

Lindy Paving of New Galilee, Pa., was chosen to complete the project. The company placed a bid of about $3.9 million.

“It’s quality of life,” said Trustee Eric Ungaro. “It’s real simple.”

The township relied on the county engineer’s office and the county prosecutor to coordinate the project.

Ungaro pointed out that partnering with the county allowed the township to avoid hiring an engineer, saving taxpayers thousands of dollars.

“Pat [Ginnetti, county engineer] jumped through hoops,” Ungaro said.

The schedule could change subject to concurrent sanitary engineering projects scheduled for this summer.

Any leftover funds will be used to pave additional roads not on the current list.

“This is a true bond. Your money is going toward what you voted for,” Ungaro said.