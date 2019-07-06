Open house planned at Healthy Hearts & Paws
BROOKFIELD — The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project will host an open house and microchip clinic at 384 Collar Price Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
HHPP board members will be available at the open house to discuss the nonprofit’s mission of promoting animal welfare through education and by providing foster care for dogs that are heartworm positive or with other medical needs.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- July 6, 2019 midnight
The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project (HHPP), a nonprofit that helps heartworm positive dogs, will host an open house and microchip clinic at 384 Collar Price Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- July 5, 2019 1:35 p.m.
Microchip clinic set for Sunday in Brookfield
- June 27, 2019 7:02 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY
- December 9, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Canine Training, Wellness Center's grand opening, open house Saturday
- November 23, 2015 midnight
Altrusa Club plans Christmas brunch
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.