Open house planned at Healthy Hearts & Paws

BROOKFIELD — The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project will host an open house and microchip clinic at 384 Collar Price Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

HHPP board members will be available at the open house to discuss the nonprofit’s mission of promoting animal welfare through education and by providing foster care for dogs that are heartworm positive or with other medical needs.

