Man faces gun charge after incident this morning

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man early today tried to push his overheated car out of a Southern Boulevard drive just before he was arrested on a gun charge.

Jason Payton of Lowell Avenue was arraigned today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. Judge Renee DiSalvo set his bond at $7,500.

Reports said police were called about 2:10 a.m to a home in the 4300 block of Southern Boulevard for a man with a gun trying to get inside a home. When police arrived they found steam coming from a car in the drive and Payton, who was hiding under a seat, slipped out of the car and tried to push it.

Payton was taken into custody and officers found a .22-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen from Youngstown under the seat. Reports said he also smelled of alcohol.

A witness told police Payton was arguing with someone at the home and fired two shots in the air. He tried to leave before police came but his car overheated, so he tried to push it before officers arrived.