Man faces charges after shots fired at outdoor party

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday found a .40-caliber handgun on a man they chased after hearing shots fired at an outdoor party on the East Side.

Marcos Cuevas Garcia, 30, is charged with carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and using weapons while intoxicated after being arrested about 8:20 p.m. by police in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue.

Reports said officers on another call on Arch Street heard gunfire and traced it to an outdoor party on Grandview Avenue. When Garcia saw the officers, he hid something in his clothing and tried to conceal it with a beer bottle before he ran away.

He was caught after a short foot chase, which was when police found the gun in his pocket.

Garcia also smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said. He was not arraigned Friday because he was in Campbell Municipal Court being arraigned on an unrelated charge.